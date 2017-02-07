Wake County School Board picks new magnet school themes

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County school board tackled changing processes into policies and creating new school themes at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board picked new themes for some Wake County magnet schools in an effort to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These are known as the STEM fields.

The Wake County School Board first started the process for the 2017-2022 Magnet School Assistance Program Grant Cycle in November.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the themes for Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, Bugg Magnet Elementary School, Lincoln Heights and Millbrook Magnet Elementary Schools. Lincoln Heights is a new magnet school.

Southeast Raleigh High will become University Connections: School of Design, Art and Engineering.

Lincoln Heights and Millbrook will become Environmental Connections.

Bugg Elementary will become Center for Design and Computer Sciences. The board approved tweaking the new theme to this designation during Tuesday’s meeting from what was originally proposed.

The board also approved upon first reading making formal policies of two processes that are already used.

Members gave the OK to make official the way parents give their input to school leaders when they want to challenge what instruction material their child uses. The policy is known as Parental Inspection of and Objection to Instructional Materials.

One board member asked parents to talk to their child’s teacher first before using the policy and said that might lead to a quicker resolution.

The board also gave approval for the way schools give students an alternate meal if they are unable to pay one day. The entire Meal Charges policy is required before Child Nutrition Services goes through an audit in the Spring.