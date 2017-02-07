Wake County student indicted on sex charges for incident at school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County high school student was indicted Tuesday on multiple sex offenses in relation to an incident that occurred at Athens Drive High School in mid-December.

Michael Armstrong, 16, of Knightdale was originally charged in late January and made his first appearance on Feb. 1.

Armstrong was originally charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident.

A Wake County Grand Jury indicted Armstrong on those charges on Tuesday, according to officials in the Wake County District Attorney’s office.

A judge has ordered Armstrong stay away from Athens Drive High School.

Details on what happened at the school that led to the charges have not been released.

Armstrong is a junior at Wake STEM Early College High School. Officials with the Wake County Public School System would not comment or elaborate on Armstrong’s status at the school or the charges.

They did confirm that Armstrong played basketball at Athens Drive but is no longer on the team.