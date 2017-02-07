Warren County man shot into ambulance, deputies say

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warrenton man has been arrested after deputies say he fired a gun into an ambulance driving along Hester Road in Warren County.

Allen Brown, of 231 Hester Rd. in Warrenton is charged with one count of discharge of a weapon into occupied property, deputies said.

The ambulance was operated by Warren County EMS.

Brown’s bond is set at $10,000 secured and he is due in court Feb. 22.

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 257-3364 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or (252) 257-3456 after 5 p.m. Those wishing to call anonymously should dial (252) 257-1356.

