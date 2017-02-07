Woman found chained in shed in Hoke County, man charged with kidnapping

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies rescued a woman Tuesday who had been chained up in a shed in Hoke County, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at a property in the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road in Raeford heard a commotion from a shed behind the residence, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies looked in the shed, they found a woman restrained with rope and chain. She reported she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will, deputies said.

Gary Alen McNair was detained at the scene and has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, authorities said.

McNair, 52, lives in the 600 block of Ray Street in Raeford.

More details were not immediately available.

