2 schools included in boil water advisory for parts of Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for some people in the town after a water line was damaged during road construction.

The advisory is for water customers along and north of U.S. Highway 70, according to the town of Hillsborough. The advisory includes Charles Stanford Middle School and Orange High School along Orange High School Road.

The 1-inch water line break happened around noon Wednesday when a contractor was working on Orange High School Road near the intersection at U.S. 70, Hillsborough town officials said in a statement.

“Hillsborough utilities crews were unable to completely turn off the water supply and had to repair the line under pressure. Water pressure was returned to normal as of about 3:10 p.m. when repairs were completed,” town officials said.

Some areas experienced low water pressure after the incident.

“Properties served by the town’s water system on North English Hill Lane, on U.S. 70 between Orange High School Road and Scotswood Boulevard, and on Ann, Gwen, Joyce and Orange High School roads may have experienced low pressure and outages in water supply,” officials said.

.The town has issued the boil water advisory as a precaution and has notified the Orange County school system about the two affected schools.