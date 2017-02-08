911 calls and radio traffic released in Spring Lake officer-involved shooting

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police on Wednesday afternoon released 45 minutes of radio traffic and 911 calls made the night officials say an officer was hit by woman’s vehicle, prompting him to shoot her.

Police say 24-year-old Melanie Wensel struck Officer Milton DeLeon with her vehicle on Monday night.

DeLeon then shot into Wensel’s vehicle and the gunfire hit her. Wensel’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time, but was not hurt.

During the calls, the officer can be heard saying that his foot was run over by the vehicle.

“Shots fired! Shots fired! … She ran over my foot… Going down Lillington Highway,” a radio call said.

“She’s driving over me. … She had a child in the car… I think she’s drunk, she went down Lillington Highway… toward Harnett County,” according to another portion of the radio traffic.

Police said Tuesday that it appears two shots were fired during the incident, which happened along Lillington Highway around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Officials said DeLeon witnessed Wensel driving recklessly and pulled her over in a traffic stop.

The 45 minutes of audio from Spring Lake police start with a 911 call from a woman reporting dangerous driving along Bragg Boulevard.

“I just watched a (vehicle) run another car off the road,” the 911 caller said. “They almost caused like three wrecks when they were trying to run a white Mercedes off the road.”

Wensel underwent surgery for her gunshot wound and is recovering. DeLeon was not seriously hurt.

Spring Lake Police say that DeLeon was not wearing a body camera.