APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A town that prides itself on being “the peak of good living” is playing host to an unexpected guest: a wayward sheep.

Apex police took to Twitter to ask the owner of the roaming animal.

“This little guy is roaming around near Beaver Creek. Call if you own him!” police wrote.

The department’s photo shows the sheep standing next to a no-trespassing sign.

If the sheep is yours, you can reach the town’s police at (919) 362-8661.