Benson community plans weekend search for Cole Thomas

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A community plans a search this weekend for a missing 22-year-old man in the Benson-area of Johnston County.

People plan to search for Cole Thomas on Saturday after meeting at 8 a.m. at the Benson Singing Grove Park, 400 East Main Street.

Acquaintances who were traveling with Thomas claim he stopped his vehicle at an intersection near downtown Benson on November 25, ran from the vehicle and disappeared.

By early last month, law enforcement said more than two dozen searches for Thomas had been conducted.

Those searches include areas in Benson town limits and areas outside the town.

Search warrants obtained last month reveal that Thomas was in town to “do a big drug deal” with friends.

According to warrants, the man further explained to Christopher Thomas that once the three made it to their destination in North Carolina, “the person they intended to do the drug deal with made them take off their clothes” to prove they weren’t wearing a wire. That caused Cole Thomas to “flip out.”

The warrant states that no further information was provided to explain what happened to Cole Thomas next.