Biological mom speaks out after SC girl ordered to leave adopted family

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The blood flowing through 3-year-old Braelynn’s veins in not from the ones she calls mom and dad. Erica Smith is the biological mother of the little girl whose custody battle has gained national attention.
“Please just listen to Braelynn’s voice. And give my baby a shot at a normal, fulfilling, happy life that she deserves,” Smith told WBTV.
She doesn’t hide the mistakes she’s made and admits her child was taken when Braelynn tested positive for drugs. Erica said she went to rehab hoping to regain custody. But she soon realized that wouldn’t happen and Braelynn would continue to live in DSS’ care.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. But I just wanted the best for Braelynn,” she said.
The best, to Erica, was for her child to become a permanent part of Tammy and Ed Dalsing’s family. The couple had been fostering Braelynn since she was 3 weeks old.