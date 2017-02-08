Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery

NEW YORK (WNCN) – Charlie Rose, a North Carolina native and co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” said he will undergo heart surgery Thursday with plans to return to television in March.

Rose released a statement where he said this would be his second heart surgery.

Fifteen years ago, his aorta valve was replaced.

In Rose’s statement, he said that procedure “served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with.”

Rose has co-anchored “CBS This Morning” since early 2012.

Read Rose’s full statement:

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice. So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere. I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high. Until then, stay close.

Rose was born in Henderson and is a graduate of Duke University.