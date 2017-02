GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Several units from the Garner Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Ranch Farm Road, officials said.

Heavy flames were showing from the home when fire crews first arrived.

Crews managed to knock down most of the visible flames within 15 minutes.

The fire appeared to start in the carport area of the home.

Officials said no one who lives in the home was hurt.