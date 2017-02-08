Durham man cut victim’s genitals, requiring 15 stitches, court docs say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man faces charges after police said he cut a man’s genitals, forcing the victim to require 15 stitches.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

Melvin Lamar Fields, 33, was charged with attempted malicious castration or maiming of a privy member, and felony assault causing serious bodily injury stemming from a Nov. 2, 2015 incident.

Fields cut the scrotum of the victim during the incident. The victim’s scrotum required 15 stitches, court documents say.

Fields was being held $30,000.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 13.