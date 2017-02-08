Florida State defeats NC State 95-71

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac scored 21 points and No. 14 Florida State defeated North Carolina State 95-71 on Wednesday night.

Isaac, who had only two points in last Sunday’s 48-point win over Clemson, scored the first seven points as the Seminoles (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout. It is the 6-foot-10 freshman forward’s third game of 20 points or more this season.

Dwayne Bacon added 19 points and Michael Ojo had 11 for FSU, which has won 18 straight at home and at one point led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

Terry Henderson led N.C. State (14-11, 3-9) with 17 points while Maverick Rowan and Abdul-Malik Abu added 16 apiece.

North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is fifth in the conference in scoring (19.2 points per game), was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season and matched a season-low with eight points.