Friend of NC teen killed in suspected DWI crash: ‘I just want to talk to her again’

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) – The deaths of two Laney High School graduates in a suspected drunk driving wreck hit close to home for many, none more so than a close friend, Brittney Moore.

“I’m heartbroken; it doesn’t feel real,” Moore said.

Lumberton police said Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and her boyfriend, Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were killed when their vehicle collided with another car, driven by Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, at around 1 a.m. Monday on U.S. Route 74 near N.C. Highway 41 south. Police say Broderick Jones was reportedly driving east in the westbound lane. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: NC teens killed after being hit by possible DWI driver, officials say

“We were blessed with two angels that went on to heaven,” Moore said.

Wilson and Menke graduated from Laney High School in 2016. Moore said that her friend Dana graduated early then attended Cape Fear Community College before moving to Charlotte with her high school sweetheart Menke. The two had just bought a puppy together.

“Dana and Ryan went through a lot all through high school, all they ever wanted was to be together,” Moore said.

“Dana was the best friend that can never been replaced, I’ll always crave,” explained Moore, who worked with Wilson at Ogden Tap Room. “She was a beautiful soul; her smile would light up your whole day and the whole room.”

Moore said she and Dana used to head to the beach together and get ice cream before racing back to work. Moore said the beach was Dana’s favorite spot.

“I just want to talk to her again,” Moore said. “She was the best person in the world best person to talk to, I appreciate our friendship more than anything….no one will ever replace her as my best friend.”

Jones was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both vehicles were destroyed in the collision.