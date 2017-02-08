NC councilman apologizes for Facebook post some considered racist

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – A Chadbourn town leader apologized for a Facebook post some residents considered racist Tuesday.

Some neighbors at Tuesday’s town council meeting said several lines in Councilman James Green’s post were offensive, including referring to white people as “wolf in sheep clothing.”

Green later deleted the post and made an apology video saying he said some things out of frustration that he shouldn’t have.

One neighbor who spoke, Danny Coewis, said he met with Green to talk about the post and what should happen moving forward.

Both Coewis and Green called for more unity in Chadbourn.

“If you’re going to go to the people of the town and expect them to follow these rules, then lead by those rules,” Coewis said. “Stay off of social media with negativity. The town needs to promote progress, not negative results. So I’m hoping in that he will take that and utilize that in the future.”

Green said he plans to continue to use social media, but will do so in a way to bring new ideas forward and improve the town.

“Me as an elected official now, I have to move forward in trying to figure out the best way to use social media and not put the emotions in there because I do know people will take one or two words out of context and misconstrue it,” Green said.

In September 2016, a Chadbourn police officer was fired after public outcry over a Facebook post.

