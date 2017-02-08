NC deputies ask public for help finding runaway teen

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are turning to the public for help finding a runaway.

Deputies say Dakota Raine Ricketts, 17, ran away from home Friday. She was last seen at her home on Bartlett Hollow Road in Old Fort at 7:10 p.m. The teen’s mom reported her missing about half an hour later.

Ricketts is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Ricketts’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.