NC lawmakers reintroduce ‘Allison’s Law’ at General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are trying once again to get “Allison’s Law” passed after failed efforts dating back to 2013.

House Bill 46, introduced Wednesday on the floor of the General Assembly, would launch a pilot program requiring domestic violence offenders to use a GPS device, which law enforcement officers could track.

The bill’s sponsors say this would kick off in Forsyth County.

It’s where 30-year-old Allison Holt Gaither was stabbed to death in 2009 by her estranged husband.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employee was killed two days after she filed a domestic violence restraining order against him.

Her family and lawmakers hope a program like this could prevent another death like Allison’s.

If passed, the program would start next year in January and would be operated by the Department of Public Safety.

Lawmakers and DPS would still need to consider who would pay for the device, though it’s been proposed that the offender would pay for the associated costs.

Also up for debate, is what kind of domestic violence offender would be required to participate in the program, the type of GPS device, and whether the victim’s location will be monitored or tracked as well.

If the program goes into effect in 2018, legislators expect DPS to provide a full report and recommendations to the joint legislative oversight committee on justice and public safety by 2020.