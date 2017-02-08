NC woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution of a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A woman who disclosed what’s it’s like to live a life of prostitution in WECT’s documentary “The Life,” pleaded guilty Monday in New Hanover Criminal Superior Court to promoting prostitution of a minor.

Kasi Lynn Smith, 26 of Brunswick County, was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison. She will be on post-release supervision when she is released and will be required to register with the N.C. Sex Offender and Public Protection Program for 30 years following her date of initial registration.

PREVIOUS STORY: NC woman posted ‘Backpage’ prostitution ads for teen girl in exchange for drugs, deputies say

Smith was arrested by authorities in New Hanover County in November 2015 after receiving information from Brunswick County law enforcement that a 17-year-old female was with her at the Super 8 Motel on Market Street.

Smith had advertised herself and the minor on Backpage.com, soliciting prostitution services without the minor female’s knowledge.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Smith took photographs of the minor, gave her heroin and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity for money.

Smith was known to law enforcement officers in Brunswick County as a drug user and prostitute from prior investigations.

