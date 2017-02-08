Woman found in Hoke County shed was tied up like ‘a damn hog’

Lauren Haviland By Published: Updated:
tara davis


RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found tied up in a Hoke County shed Tuesday said the man accused in the kidnapping was her boyfriend of eight months.

CLICK FOR 9 PHOTOS OF INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE SHED ALONG WITH THE SUSPECT
CLICK FOR 9 PHOTOS OF INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE SHED ALONG WITH THE SUSPECT

The suspect, Gary McNair, appeared in court Wednesday morning after being arrested for kidnapping Tara Baker and locking her up behind his mother’s house.

He faces a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

The district attorney said McNair wanted Baker to talk about something that happened to her previously but she refused.

Baker said McNair had been drinking before the incident Tuesday.

McNair tied up Baker with a rope and chain and then locked her in the shed to get Baker to talk, according to the DA.

“This fool dragged me in the shed, had the rope around me like a damn hog, and chained me up. I thought I was going to lose my life. His momma heard me screaming and the police came,” Baker said.

Baker was found after McNair’s mother called authorities.

Following his court appearance, McNair is not allowed to contact Baker. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at a property in the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road in Raeford heard a commotion from a shed behind the residence, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies looked in the shed, they found a woman restrained with rope and chain. She reported she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will, deputies said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s