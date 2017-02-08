Woman found in Hoke County shed was tied up like ‘a damn hog’



RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found tied up in a Hoke County shed Tuesday said the man accused in the kidnapping was her boyfriend of eight months.

The suspect, Gary McNair, appeared in court Wednesday morning after being arrested for kidnapping Tara Baker and locking her up behind his mother’s house.

He faces a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

The district attorney said McNair wanted Baker to talk about something that happened to her previously but she refused.

Baker said McNair had been drinking before the incident Tuesday.

McNair tied up Baker with a rope and chain and then locked her in the shed to get Baker to talk, according to the DA.

“This fool dragged me in the shed, had the rope around me like a damn hog, and chained me up. I thought I was going to lose my life. His momma heard me screaming and the police came,” Baker said.

Baker was found after McNair’s mother called authorities.

Following his court appearance, McNair is not allowed to contact Baker. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at a property in the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road in Raeford heard a commotion from a shed behind the residence, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies looked in the shed, they found a woman restrained with rope and chain. She reported she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will, deputies said.

Things escalated between the suspect/ his family and the victim after court. Details on @WNCN at noon. pic.twitter.com/dCUaUjexXO — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) February 8, 2017