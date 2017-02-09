2 charged in connection with 1997 Raleigh murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged in connection with a home invasion robbery and murder that happened nearly 20 years ago, Raleigh police announced Thursday.

Shamel Keyon Weiner, 39, and Lee Demetrius Speller, 39, have both been charged with the murder of Kareem Augustus Jones, who was 21 when he was shot to death in May 1997, police said.

The home invasion and robbery occurred at a home in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive. Jones was shot and killed during the robbery, police said.

Weiner is being held in the Wake County Detention Center and Speller is awaiting extradition from California.

The Raleigh Police Department has approximately 90 unsolved murders dating back to the 1960s, the department said.