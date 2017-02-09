Aberdeen police report phone scam claims to gather money for families of fallen officers

ABERDEEN, N.C. — Police say someone is calling residents of Aberdeen, asking for money for the family of fallen police officers, but that the calls are a scam.

Actual police are investigating the calls, which residents report care coming from a number with a 910 area code.

Some of the calls have come after 9 p.m., police said. The callers say they are ready to come and pick up the money right then, if residents have it ready, according to police.

People who call out to the number the calls appear to come from reach a recording asking if they want to be removed from a call list, officials said.

Police said they will never ask for donations by phone and ask anyone who gets such a call to call them.