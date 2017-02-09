Dogs help Wake County students practice reading

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local organization called Helping Paws is using therapy dogs in schools to help young children with reading. The program is called B.A.R.K.S.: Bonding Animals, Reading, Kids and Safety.

“It allows our students to have a non-judgmental reading partner,” said Jennifer Taylor, school library media coordinator at Lynn Road Elementary in Raleigh.

“We’re giving the children the ability to relax, and enjoy, and learn,” said Helping Paws’ co-founder and CEO, Jeani Gray.

Helping Paws started in 2000. Their B.A.R.K.S. program has been in Triangle schools ever since and at Lynn Road Elementary since 2005.

“Our dogs usually have at least eight months of training and are tested six to eight times before they enter the classrooms,” said Gray.

Right now, therapy dogs visit five schools in Wake County a couple times a week for reading sessions with students who teachers believe would benefit most from the interaction. The dogs provide a gentle ear for children to practice reading.

“By not correcting the child, they’re not getting tense and nervous. We’re not saying, ‘Go back, read that again.’ We’re saying, ‘Oh, Dazzle just didn’t understand that,’ or, ‘Dazzle wasn’t listening. Will you go back and read that again for Dazzle?’” said Gray.

“Their confidence and self-esteem really seem to do much, much better when they’re reading with the dogs,” said Taylor.

There are 24 more schools in Wake County hoping to get the program soon. Helping Paws used to be in 21 schools in Wake and Durham counties, but have had to cut back over the years. The organization used a facility at the Dorothea Dix Hospital to train dogs and volunteers, but lost that space when the hospital closed. As a result their volunteer teams dropped to fewer than 50. The non-profit is hoping to find a new facility to train soon so they can keep up with demand.

“It impacts all of us working in the building. It seems like the whole school seems to get calmer just having their presence here,” said Taylor.

