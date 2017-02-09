Duke drops UNC 86-78

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
(CBS North Carolina)
(CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry II finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 of 18 from the free throw line – 8 of 15 in the second half – in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.

This renewal of one of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s