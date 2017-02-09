Duke drops UNC 86-78

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry II finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 of 18 from the free throw line – 8 of 15 in the second half – in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.

This renewal of one of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.