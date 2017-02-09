Durham to start getting school buses with seat belts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham schools officials say new buses, expected to begin arriving in the spring, will have seat belts for everyone on board.

The belts will connect from the shoulder, across the body to the waist and across the lap, just like the belts in most passenger cars.

One parent said her child isn’t allowed on the bus because there aren’t seat belts for the students.

“That’s the reason why my daughter doesn’t ride the bus, because of the safety of that issue,” said parent Brandi Harrison.

Instead, she goes to Sandy Ridge Elementary School herself to pick up her child.

“Safety. Safety is the biggest thing,” she said. “I think that knowing that my child is safe on the bus, in the case of an emergency stop … my child is going to go forward like this, whereas if she has a seat belt on, she’s protected.”

A total of nine buses with the new feature are expected to arrive this spring.

“I think it should have been a long time ago,” said parent Kenneth Crawford.

He added, “The way people just disregard school buses altogether, especially the stopped ones, they do need seat belts.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said bus drivers will remind students to put on their seatbelts every day in the morning and before leaving school in the afternoon.

Right now 100 of the 13,000 buses in the state have them.