FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old man faces charges connected to a indecent liberties with a child investigation dating back to July 2016, Fayetteville police said.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT SLIDESHOW

Willie Clifton Munn, of Puritan Street was arrested Thursday without incident.

Munn was charged in relation to an incident involving a 12-year-old in July 2016.

Munn is being held under $20,000 secured bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.