Fayetteville toddler found playing in area with syringes, heroin; 2 arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies who were searching inside a home say they found a toddler playing in an area that was littered with syringes, heroin and fentanyl residue.

William Sharpnack and Christine Young (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office official said deputies discovered the boy Jan. 13 while investigating drug purchases that had occurred at the Fayetteville home.

Authorities say they found a 2-year-old boy inside who was playing in areas with syringes, baggies, straws, a glass pipe and a large amount of heroin and fentanyl residue.

William Sharpnack, 49, is facing multiple charges, including maintaining a drug dwelling. Christine Young, 31, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, among other counts.

Arrest records don’t say whether either suspect is related to the boy. It’s unclear whether either has an attorney. Records show that both have been released from jail on bond.

