Hoke County animal shelter owner faces 114 child porn charges

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hoke County man already facing animal cruelty charges now faces 114 child porn charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Spear, 70, owner of Haven Animal Shelter, was arrested Thursday morning on child porn charges.

He was charged with 57 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 57 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held under $228,000 secured bond.

Spear was charged in 2016 following an investigation into the Haven shelter. That investigation revealed more than 700 animals had been mistreated, the sheriff’s office said.

In January 2016, Stephen Joseph Spear, 67, and Linden Spear, 59, were charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of cruelty to animals.

The Spears were charged after authorities executed a search warrant on the Haven Animal Shelter after complaints from the public and other agencies.

Thirteen more charges were added in June.