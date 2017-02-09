Man arrested in Myrtle Beach for exposing woman to HIV

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach police Thursday for exposing someone to the HIV virus, a report said.

According to the MBPD bookings website, Monti Ray Davis, 45, was booked into jail just before 8 p.m.

Arrest warrants state a woman contacted police saying she had unprotected sex with Davis twice this year after meeting him on a “internet meeting site.” She said she later did research and found that Davis had prior charges of exposing others to HIV.

Police later confirmed the previous charges existed, the warrant stated.

Davis is currently charged with two counts of exposing another to the HIV virus.

Bond has not been issued.