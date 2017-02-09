NC high school student trampled by bull at rodeo competition

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:
Wesley Fishel (Pray For Wesley Facebook page)
Wesley Fishel (Pray For Wesley Facebook page)

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A South Stokes High School junior is recovering in the hospital after being trampled by a bull during a rodeo competition over the weekend.

Family members of Wesley Fishel said he was involved in a bull riding accident during a competition at Lone Hickory Arena in Yadkinville on Saturday.

Clara Fishel, Wesley’s sister, says her brother fell off the bull and it stepped on his back.

Family members say Wesley is becoming more responsive and now breathing on his own. They say his doctors are calling it a “miracle.”

Clara says her family is not sure when he’ll be out of the hospital, but they are optimistic.

“He’s going to have a tough recovery but the important thing is he will recover and we owe that all to prayer.”

Several community members are sharing their thoughts and prayers with the Fishel family through the Facebook Group PrayersFor Wesley.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night at the Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s