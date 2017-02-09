OWASA expects pair of reports detailing Orange County water crisis causes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of preliminary reports are due Friday on last week’s water emergency in Orange County.

The Orange Water and Sewer Authority has two outside agencies reviewing what happened.

One is examining why too much fluoride was added to water at the treatment plant and the other is examining why a water main broke.

None of the over-fluoridated water made it into the drinking system, but after the main broke, people were told not to use the water for any purpose.

“We want to re-establish your trust and confidence in our leadership, in our employees, in our infrastructure, in our business practices,” said John Young, OWASA Chairman.

OWASA is not currently adding fluoride to the water. The board’s chairman said it’s not clear when, or even if, that will resume.