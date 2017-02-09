Sanford man shoots man to death following argument, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sanford man faces a first-degree murder charge after police said he shot and killed a man following an argument on Tuesday.

Sanford Police said Lonnie Antion Blue and Tamudta Lee Rhodes got into an argument around 10 p.m. The argument escalated to the point where police said Blue pulled out a gun and shot Rhodes.

Police were called to the 900 block of Lansing Street at 10:22 p.m. where Rhodes was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Rhodes, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blue, 36, was arrested in Siler City Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.