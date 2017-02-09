SC nurse charged with taking morphine meant for patient under her care

WSPA logo By Published: Updated:
Amanda Skoczlas (WSPA)
Amanda Skoczlas (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A nurse has been accused of taking morphine and not giving it to a patient under her care, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

According to an arrest warrant, 32-year-old Amanda Lynn Skoczlas was charged with theft of a controlled substance after taking morphine without a practitioner’s order.

Skoczlas was also charged with violation of drug distribution law after records showed that the morphine was taken for one of her patients.

Skoczlas admitted the patient never received the morphine.

She is no longer a nurse at the hospital where she worked, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

