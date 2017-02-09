Students camping out in K-Ville ready for big Duke/UNC clash tonight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest college basketball game of the season is set to get underway tonight.

Hundreds of students have been camping out at K-Ville since winter break to get their tickets and others waited in the walk-up line Wednesday night.

There have been 242 meetings between the two schools and the first game was in 1920. Duke has won more at home, but the last time the Tar Heels visited Cameron Indoor Stadium they went back to Chapel Hill as winners.

The Cameron Crazies are hoping their Blue Devils will leave the court as winners tonight, especially since Coach Mike Krzyzewski will be coaching his second game following back surgery — and of course, because of home court advantage.

Very few tickets are available for the game, which tips off at 8 p.m. StubHub says the cheapest tickets are $750.

