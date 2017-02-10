2 detained after man shot in the stomach, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are in custody after a man was shot in the stomach Friday outside Brown’s Garage on Hillsboro Street in Fayetteville.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street.

Fayetteville police said a man was shot in the stomach while he was in the parking lot of Brown’s Garage.

Responding officers identified two suspects in a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

Following a traffic stop, those two people were taken into custody.

The identity of those in custody and the victim have not been released.

In September, several people working on cars at Brown’s Garage were robbed at gunpoint. One person was shot during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).