2 shot during dispute over gun, Franklin County sheriff says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Franklin County man was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said he shot two people during a fight over a gun.

On Thursday, four people went to the Youngsville home of Jon Edward Check over what the Sheriff’s Office said was an “ongoing dispute over a gun.”

It is believed that gun was stolen from Check.

A fight broke out at check’s home that resulted in Check shooting two people. One was shot in the legs, the other in the arm. the sheriff’s office said.

Check was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He’s being held under $40,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

