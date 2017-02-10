2 Womack Army Medical Center leaders suspended

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Womack Army Medical Center leaders have been temporarily suspended pending an investigation.

Col. Lance C. Raney and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael T. Stoddard have been suspended.

Army officials said the investigation is not related to the hospital or the quality of care patients receive at the hospital.

Raney spoke Thursday at a ribbon cutting for the medical center’s new pharmacy annex.

As of Friday, Col. Johnnie Wright Jr. is now the acting commander of the hospital. Wright is deputy commander for clinical services at Womack.

Raney has commanded the hospital since January 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.