3 kids, 2 adults injured, house destroyed in Granville County fire

STEM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children and two adults were injured and their home was destroyed when a fire broke out Friday morning at a home in Stem, Stem Fire Chief Lonnie Cole said.

A call came in to the fire department just before 5:30 a.m. in reference to a house on fire in the 1500 block of Tally Ho Road. Crews responding to the scene found that five people had been inside at the time the fire broke out.

A mother, three children and a grandmother all suffered injuries in the fire. All had smoke inhalation injuries and at least two suffered second-degree burns, Cole said.

The house was a farmhouse that the family was renting. Cole said the home is believed to be at least 100 years old. The house was completely destroyed and several vehicles were burned.

Officials said they believe they know the cause, but aren’t publicly saying it yet. The State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the fire.