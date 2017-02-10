4-year-old dies after being run over in Orange County driveway

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 4-year-old girl was run over and killed by her mother in a driveway off Highway 57 Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the child fell out of the car and was run over.

The mother put the girl in the car before going to pick up her son from his bus stop at the end of their driveway.

When the son got in the car, the mother started back to the house and then ran over her child, Blackwood confirmed.

