Construction equipment, large building destroyed in Durham fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several pieces of heavy construction equipment and a large building were destroyed in a fire Friday morning in Durham, fire officials said.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a metal building located at 5010 Denfield St. just before 4:45 a.m. in response to a report of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire showing from the front of the building and some of the equipment, officials said.

The fire was under control in around 10 minutes, but not before the building and multiple pieces of equipment were completely destroyed. Thirty-seven firefighters responded to the scene and were there for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

Officials said the building appeared to have been a heavy equipment repair shop.

A neighboring business located just 4 feet from the burning building was not damaged.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.