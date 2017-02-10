Day of Light honors three Chapel Hill killing victims

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday marks two years since three Muslim students were shot and killed in Chapel Hill.

Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha and her sister Razan Abu-Salha are known in the community as “our three winners.”

The families honored their memories by bringing the community together, hosting a “Day of Light.”

Barakat’s brother Farris said in some ways this is like any other day on which he misses his brother. But at times it’s been overwhelming, as he sees Facebook posts and other people taking the time to remember the three.

An event is scheduled at the Tarboro Road Community Center to honor the three Friday night.

It’s across the street from what’s called “The Light House,” a home Deah Barakat owned. His name means “light” in Arabic.

His family and friends have renovated it, turning it into a community center and an incubator for nonprofits.

Two of the nonprofits now work out of the home.

A man named Craig Hicks has been charged with murder in the killings. No trial date has yet been set.

Police said the three were killed over a parking dispute. But their families believe Islamaphobia played a part in their deaths.

Since then, they’ve worked in the community to try to foster greater understanding of Muslims.

“A lot of what we want to do in terms of the advocacy part has been accomplished. And, it’s really inspiring to see people at RDU, downtown and other places around Raleigh stand up and say enough is enough with the rhetoric,” Farris Barakat, Deah Barakat’s brother, said.