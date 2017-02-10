Durham Education Board considers building affordable housing for teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Building teachers affordable housing – that is the plan being considered by the Durham Board of Education.

Land near Research Triangle Park could soon be used as an affordable housing complex for teachers.

“When they’re coming in they are thinking about what are the different ways that I can make sure that I can afford to live, and our salaries are not very high when you think about ranking,” said Durham School Board member Bettina Umstead.

The State Employees Credit Union proposed the idea of affordable housing for teachers and the board believes it’ll be great to bring more teachers to the area.

“When we go out and do recruiting, and say, ‘Hey, if you come to Durham, we’re going to make sure you have an affordable house to live in, and it’s in a great location,’” Umstead said.

The plan is to build 24 apartments, both one and two bedrooms, next to the South Regional Library near RTP.

“The ability to live with other teachers and have meeting space, and space to do work and be close to your bank, your library, to the mall for shopping opportunities, is really going to be nice for teachers as well,” Umstead said.

Durham Public Schools owns three acres of the land and would donate it for the project.

“This is a step for us to say here in Durham, we respect your professional work that you’re doing, and want to make sure that you fulfill this opportunity,” Umstead said.

If the board approves it this Spring, construction is expected to be completed in 2019.