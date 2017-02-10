Florida drug dealer robbed customers as payback for counterfeit cash, deputies say

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A drug dealer upset his customers used counterfeit bills to purchase narcotics invaded their home and robbed them early Wednesday morning, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said four men wearing masks and gloves entered an apartment on Panama City Beach. Two of the men carried handguns and held one of the victim’s hostage while they rummaged through the home.

The men took illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a few other items, and left, officials wrote.

“Subsequent investigation identified one of the suspects as a man the victim and her boyfriend had purchased illegal narcotics from using counterfeit bills and the home invasion was an act of revenge,” officials wrote.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the homes of several of the suspects and found evidence of the crime and the handguns during these searches.

Jacob Russell Underwood, 23, of Panama City Beach, was charged with home invasion armed robbery.

Jonathan Michael McFall, 21, of Panama City Beach, home invasion armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Jason Charles Thorsted, 20, of Panama City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sel, and home invasion armed robbery.

Logan Shaw Lockamy, 20. of Panama City, was charged with home invasion armed robbery.