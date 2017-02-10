Fuquay-Varina officials investigate counterfeit money

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of crimes involving counterfeit money is keeping local police departments busy.

Fuquay-Varina authorities are investigating several cases involving fake bills.

Usually, small businesses there reap the rewards of small town loyalty. But recently, customers have been leaving a trail of counterfeit bills in their purchasing wake.

“If someone’s going to be a criminal, they’re going to be a criminal no matter where they are,” said Gina Pettaris, Owner of Cupcake Bite Bakery.

In a Facebook post this week Fuquay-Varina Police said they’ve seen several cases of fake bills being used at local grocery, drug and big box stores.

Since Saturday one person in Raleigh and two people in Wake Forest have been charged for using counterfeit money.

Pettaris says her transactions are mostly credit these days. But now especially, they’ll keep an eye out for any funny looking money.

“We typically don’t take $100 bills anyway, we certainly don’t cash them,” said Pettaris.

If a business is paid in counterfeit they handle it like a theft and ultimately lose that money. Individuals likewise lose out on the money, but the loss may be covered by homeowner’s or renter’s insurance. If you come across counterfeit bills, contact police immediately.