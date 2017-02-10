Goldsboro man charged in Fayetteville Starbucks armed robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Fayetteville Starbucks Tuesday morning, Fayetteville police said Friday.

The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 1445 Walter Reed Road, police said. Officers responded to the location in reference to a business robbery. The preliminary investigation showed that a suspect, identified as Warren L. Baker, Jr., 31, entered the coffee shop just as employees were opening for the day. Police said Baker then brandished a weapon, forced the supervisor to the safe and demanded money. Baker received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene.

Fayetteville detectives identified Baker as the suspect and have charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Baker was located and arrested later in the day on Tuesday and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $451,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-0143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).