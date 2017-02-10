Man accused of sexual battery attacks at N.C. State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery and assault on a female after a string of incidents at N.C. State University, police said.

Quincy Beauford, 19, is facing two counts of sexual battery as well as one count of assault on a female, N.C. State University Police said.

Beauford is not affiliated with the university, according to police.

On Thursday, university officials issued a WolfAlert message that told students a student had reported that she was a victim of sexual battery. The attack took place about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Hillsborough Street near Kilgore Hall, officials said.

“The male subject attempted to kiss her, made a sexual remark, and touched her upper thigh,” officials wrote in the alert.

After the alert went out, two other students, both women, contacted university police and said they also had been subjected to incidents.

On Friday, police arrested Beauford. He’s being held in jail.