More pay parking stations coming to Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Visitors to Wrightsville Beach this summer will have more places where they can pay to park.

Town leaders and Lanier Parking will buy 15 new pay stations, which will be installed in locations around town this year. Wrightsville Beach will buy 11 of the new stations, and Lanier will buy the remaining four.

Aldermen also voted Thursday night to extend the town’s contract with Lanier Parking through the year 2020. The new three-year contract will begin January 1, 2018, when the current contract expires.

Town Manager Tim Owens says paid parking hours will change on Harbor Island. From May 1 – September 15, paid parking will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in that area of town.

Last year the parking enforcement ran from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.