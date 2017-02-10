NC family living in fear as neighbor’s tree damaged in Matthew leans over house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been four months since Hurricane Matthew blew through Wilmington, and one family is still dealing with the effects.

A tree from a neighbor’s yard fell into Jennifer Wilson’s home during the storm. The issue was promptly dealt with, the tree was removed and the roof repaired—but that’s not where Wilson’s problems end.

Another tree from a different neighbor’s yard began to uproot and is now leaning toward the family’s home.

After the disaster with the tree crashing through her home, Wilson said she reached out to the property owner to alert him that the towering pine was too close.

“He finally agreed to come out and take a look and agreed it needed to come down and said he’d apply for the permits,” Wilson said.

Weeks passed and Wilson said she hadn’t heard back from the owner, so she contacted the City of Wilmington to see if any permits had been requested. She was told they had not, but she could send a certified letter to the owner. She said she mailed the letter requesting that he fulfill his verbal agreement to remove the tree and received a receipt showing that the letter had been signed for in the days that followed. In December, she said she still hadn’t heard anything.

She contacted the City again in January to see if the permits were requested. This time, she was told the tree had been approved for removal.

Now February, Wilson said she still hasn’t heard a word from the property owner. She keeps her away from the back yard for fear the branches, some broken off in an angle forming a spire, will fall. They are not able to replace a privacy fence because the tree pushed into it and is still there.

“There are many sleepless nights because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “If you have a morning like this morning when it’s thundering and lightning we pretty much gather around the back door to see where it’s going to fall.”

A city spokesperson confirmed the tree removal permit was issued Nov. 30, 2016. A notification of approval was sent by email in December to the property owner. The city notified him again Thursday—the spokesperson said the property owner claimed he never received the email and would “make it a priority upon his return” from out of town in two weeks.

