NC man found guilty of voting twice in 2016 primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 52-year-old man was convicted of voting twice during North Carolina’s March 2016 primary, the State Board of Elections confirmed Friday.

Dewey George Gidcumb Jr. was found guilty of the felony by a Haywood County Superior Court jury on Thursday.

The State Board said Gidcumb voted during the early voting period and again on Election Day.

The Haywood County jury said Gidcumb voted twice with the “intent to commit a fraud.”

“This is a very important case for the State Board Office, as well as for the faith of citizens in our election system,” Chief Investigator Joan Fleming said. “Those who choose to violate North Carolina’s election laws will face consequences.”

Gidcumb received a suspended prison sentence of five to 15 months, 12 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of community service and a $100 fine, plus court costs.