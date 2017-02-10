NC school employee faces human trafficking charge

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) – A Pender County Schools employee has been accused of crimes against a child.

Ahmad Garrison, 27, was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night and charged with soliciting a child by computer and human trafficking-child victim, according to online records.

An Ahmad Garrison is listed as the head boys’ track and field coach and the head indoor track coach on the Topsail High School website.

Pender County Schools has not confirmed Garrison’s status with the school system.

Garrison is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.

