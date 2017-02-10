NC woman suspected of running door-to-door ‘cookie scam’ arrested

Police have arrested a woman and charged her for her alleged involvement in a recent “cookie scam” in the Charlotte area.

Nikeyshi Nicole Carzell has been charged in connection to the case.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that Carzell would send her children door-to-door claiming they were selling cookies for a fundraiser, but she was keeping the money for herself.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Financial Crimes division determined that Carzell was responsible for scam incidents reported on Kirkgard Trail, Berewick Commons Parkway and Bald Eagle Drive.

She’s facing several counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Nicole Augustine, a Steele Creek resident, claims she was one of the people scammed by Carzell and her kids. She previously told WBTV she paid $50 for cookies that never came.

“You would have never thought you were being scammed by the way it happened, ever,” said Augustine about the scam.

She said the family used a legitimate Otis Spunkmeyer order form and she paid them for the cookies, but the items she ordered never came.

“It was so innocent. It was so innocent,” said Augustine.

Otis Spunkmeyer heard about what happened and sent Augustine several free tubs of cookie dough. She also got a few random packages of store-bought cookies after the first story run by WBTV. She thinks the store-bought cookies came from the scamming suspect.

“I think what happened is she got frantic and she was trying to do something,” said Augustine.

She said she just wants the person responsible for scamming her neighborhood brought to justice.

“I’m just hopeful that not just her learned the lesson, her family, her kids, everyone that’s involved in the process,” said Augustine.

